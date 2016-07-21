Lifestyle

Another hot week gone by and several more months to go. Everyone is really enjoying the swimming at the Black Bear Hole, but they are anxious for the

Old Swimming Hole to open soon. It is hot, hot, and hot! One good thing about Colorado is that it cools off in the evening and that’s why so many people move to Colorado! We Coloradans are spoiled.

LEMONADE

We encourage you all to stop by the lemonade stands in your neighborhood. G& G Gadbaw are in the upper Prospect Street area. Stop by.

THANK YOU, JOSIE HEATH.

I have known and admired Josie Heath for years. First she was a Boulder County Commissioner, then State Senator, then she tackled the Boulder County Community Foundation, where they raised $1 million to start it, and she has been Chair ever since. Josie is married to Rollie, who is term-limited as a State Senator. Their next challenge is being a delegate at the Democratic Convention, then she and Rollie are off to enjoy their family and retirement in the years to come. Thanks to Josie, who has sheparded the Lyons Community Foundation under the umbrella of the Boulder County Foundation, who provides the tax-exempt status and the bookkeeping for the LCF. The Lyons Community Foundation has granted thousands of dollars to Lyons area non-profits, and not to mention raising a $1,000,000 for flood victims, and the tens of thousands of dollars for flood recovery. What a wonderful organization.

THANK YOU LARRY AND MIMI ELMORE, who are responsible for the Butterfly Garden at the Town Hall Plaza. Owners of “Wild by Design” the couple planted it and are now caring for it daily. A beautiful spot, in that as you walk by the flowers tickle your nose. The front yard of the Town Hall was severely flooded, and they joined the many others workers to build the plaza. An appreciative plaque has been ordered. Folks are invited to stop by, have a picnic, enjoy the shade, the beautiful stonework by Blue Mountain Stone, and sponsored by Honeywell and others. All names are forthcoming.

THE VASQUEZ BROTHER are celebrating their long years of doing business in the Lyons area, they say, “Don’t believe in Facebook.”

THE CONCERT-IN-THE-PARK is this Thursday at 6:30 p.m., in Sandstone Park features the music of Interstate Stash Express. Big crowds have enjoyed these free events with food trucks, a farmers’ market, massage therapy, and more! Bring your chair, snacks, and enjoy dancing and singing, etc. See you there. Next week is Arthur Lee Land. He is literally “a one-man band!”

OPEN HOUSE

Come help LaVern celebrate her 89th birthday this Saturday, July 23, at the Redrock Ramblers Saturday Square Dance in the Lyons Elementary School gym, 8 to 10:15 p.m., with the cake and ice cream served at 9 p.m. The public is invited to walk in, eat, sit, and enjoy. This week’s dance will feature ever-popular longtime caller, Dan Nordbye of Mesa, Arizona, and Dave Smith of Denver, as the cuer. A treat for all square dancers! Rounds at 7:30 p.m., and squares from 8-10:15 p.m. Stop by. A large crowd enjoyed dancing to Jerry Junck and Bill Holm last Saturday. Dancers came from Cheyenne, WY; Scottsbluff and Gering, NE; and twenty-five various Colorado towns. The Red Rock Ramblers dance every Saturday through Labor Day. Spectators are always welcome.

SATURDAY, JULY 23, you are invited to a musical performance by K. Andreessen, KC Groves, Brian Schley, and Ian Brighton at the Salina School, 536 Gold Run Road, West of Boulder, at 7p.m. (That is if you are not attending my birthday party at the LES gym.)

THIS SUNDAY at the Lyons Community Church, new Pastor Emily Kitzler will preside. Take note; the service time has been changed back to 10 a.m.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR, SUNDAY, JULY 24, for the second annual Hometown Hoedown at River Bend from 4 to 7 p.m., to benefit the Lyons Community Foundation. A family friendly event with games, laser tag, Doug the Balloon Man, Old Time Square Dancing with Ellen Rosenberg and her band, a demonstration of modern western square and round dancing by the Red Rock Ramblers, songs and guitar by Joe Kuckla, plus dinner by Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ.

A great evening for only $25 per person as a fundraiser for the Lyons Community Foundation. Plan to attend. Send your check now to Lyons Community Foundation, Box 546, Lyons, CO 80540.

COME JOIN THE FREE TREE WALK sponsored by the Lyons Walking Arboretum, scheduled for Monday, July 25, at 4:30 p.m. Meet at the corner of Third Avenue and Railroad, next to the post office. The walk, led by Garima Fairfax, will take about an hour and a half, and will end up at Steamboat Mountain Foods on High Street.

MMMMMM GOOD!

Senior meals on Mondays at 5:30 p.m., by the River Church, the Catholic Community, the Lyons Community Church, and Tuesday, July 26, by the Latter Day Saints Church. Our thanks for these delicious means, and remember the free lunch at Oskar Blues on the first Wednesday of each month.

THE LYONS AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE will hold its July social on Tuesday, July 26, at 6 p.m., at Oskar Blues. All businesses and friends are invited.Dues are $50 for non-profits or individuals and $100 for a business. Join the Chamber.

THURSDAY, JULY 28, is the next “Last Thursday Art Stroll” from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Take a tour around Lyons art shops and businesses on Main and High Streets. Visit the Lyons Redstone Museum for pioneer games and more! A special art show titled “Girlfriends” at The Stone Cup from 6 to 9 p.m., with the paintings of Lindsay Heppner and Sally King. Fun for all! And don’t forget about the Concert-in-the-Park and potluck dinner with Lyons Longevity at 6:30 p.m. Join the crowd.

BENEFIT GOLF TOURNAMENT

The Lyons Lions Club's annual golf tournament is on Monday, August 1, at Lake Valley Golf Course. Teams are asked to register with Lon Clark of Clark’s Hardware. The cost is $100 per person. Get your team together. Fun for all and a great benefit of the Lyons Lions Club, which provides scholarships, eye glasses, health care, etc.

REGISTER NOW for Kids’ History Camp to be held August 1 through August 6, at the Lyons Redstone Museum. The camp has five openings at $50 per child, and will be held each morning, from 9 a.m. to noon. A program for parents and friends will be held on Friday morning. Lots of fun and excitement. Call (303) 823-5271, Kathleen Spring is the camp director.

LYONS GOOD OLD DAYS second organizational meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 10, at 6 p.m., at the Ax and Oar. Come, bring your ideas.

BOULDER COUNTY CARE CONNECT’S 9th anniversary celebration is Thursday, August 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Millennium Harvest House. Call (303) 443-3850 for more information. All seniors are invited.

LYONS PARKS & RECREATION PROGRAMS

ACTING CLASSES with Maddie Wright for ages 7 to 12; 12 to 17; and 18+. Call (720) 261-1874 to get in the next class.

FREE COMPUTER SKILLS CLASS, 50+, Friday, July 29, 1 to 2 p.m., at the Lyons Regional Library. RSVP to (303) 823-8250.

FRIENDSHIP BRACELET MAKING – August 9. 10 to 11:3 0 a.m., Sandstone Park, Instructor Lori LeGault; register by Aug. 2nd, 303 823 8250;

TEEN YOGA – Every Tuesday through August 9. Ages 12 to 16 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., in the Walt Self Basement. Bring a yoga mat and water. Register at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ,

CHALLENGE SOCCER will be held August 4 to August 8, at Bohn Park. Available for 3 to 16 year olds, featuring the Challenger coaching Staff.visitwww.townoflyon.com

TWO HUNTER EDUCATION COURSES promoting the safety for those having a gun. Call (303) 823-8250 if interested.

RENAISSANCE ADVENTURE KIDS CAMPS Two camps held in Lyons, August 1 to 5, and August 8 to 12. Cost is $369 per week, and held 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register at www.Renaissance Adventure. Com

BABY AND PET SITTING by Lucia Cronin. Class taken through Lyons Recreation, Call (303) 823-5188.

JULY BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION on Friday, July 22, at the Walt Self Senior Center, from 1 to 3 p.m. All July birthdays are invited to attend. Come join the fun!

LYONS VOLUNTEERS are still working away. Join them on Tuesdays and Saturdays at the Depot parking lot.

CLARIFER VOLUNTEERS needed every Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon through September 12. Join the group. You will make a difference.

LEAF

Stop by on Wednesdays at the Lyons Community Church to pick up food from the food bank from 3:30 to 5 p.m. They also offer mental health and other consultants. Call (720) 864-4309.

VISITORS at the Redstone Museum have increased by a third thanks to various events and publicity by the museum staff (Baiba Lennard, Monique Sawyer-Lang, Terri Weir, and Kathleen Spring). Visitors this past week were from Springfield, IL; Clawson, MS; Fresno, CA; Maynardville, TN; Exeter, MO; Lago Vista, TX; Chico, CA; Tucson, AZ; Augusta, KS; Newport Beach, CA; Corvallis, OR; Salt Lake City, UT; and many area towns, including the Rawlings family of Augusta, KS, who have summered in Riverside since 1958, and Matthew Martin of Longmont, who went to school in the old building.



SCHOOL BOND

The School Bond Committee, formed to pass the upcoming school bond will/get organized by the end of July, promoting a bond to cover the many needs of the St. Vrain School District. It will wind up costing taxpayers about four dollars a month for new schools, repairs, maintenance, and in Lyons, a severely needed auditorium and more room at the Elementary School. This is a time to talk it up to your neighbors and friends. The school district has to keep up with the growth being brought in by our good schools and the great education offered to the students. Stay tuned.

BIRTH

Lucas James Camper was born July 13, to parents Eric Singer and Nicole Camper Singer of Lafayette. His grandparents are Paul and Miriam Camper of Genoa, Ohio, and Ken Singer and Sandy Spellman of Lyons. He weighed 9 lbs 12 ozs, and was 22” in length. Greeted by

sister Alex, age 3, and proud parents and grandparents and other family members. Our congratulations

CONGRATULATIONS to Andy Forsberg, a Lyons High alum, a drummer, graduate of Boston University, and now in Hollywood playing with six composers at the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra Production of “Beyond Us” this Sunday, July 24, at Monta Dem Theatre. Congratulations.

CONGRATULATIONS to Taylor McGuire, a Lyons sophomore who played for the high performance team from the RMR (Rocky Mountain Region) at the National Junior Beach Volleyball Championships in California. Great experience.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Vance French. Send a card to Vance at Box 361, Lyons CO.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY to Pam and Andy Meastas, who celebrated their 39th anniversary at the Concert-in-the-Park with their grandson Jack, and daughter, Angie of Denver.

OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY to Geneva Thomas, whose little dog, Mickey, passed away this week. Very sad, as Geneva had Mickey as a constant companion for nine years. Mickey was such a cute little dog that all loved him. The post office used to share a treat with him when they went to get their mail. Such a loving companion for Geneva, who is crying, but knows Mickey could not recover. God bless you Geneva. Send a card to: Box 434, Lyons, Co. 80540.

THE BOHN PARK DESIGN GROUP and Scott Shipley of S20 and the River Restoration Group gave an update of the progress on Bohn Park to the Town Board Monday evening, with the design fifty percent completed. They will continue to ninety percent, see if any changes are needed, and then put the project out to bid. If you want to make comments, do so at: www.lyonsparksandrecreation.com, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Bohn Park plans are to restore the South St. Vrain trail, the Third Avenue Bridge, the river bank and trail, the shelter, the playground, a water feature, concession stand, two ballfields, move the skatepark to the southwest corner, closer to the dirt bike jump park, have a concrete path to there, with a community garden, and more. Work on the Lyons River Valley Trail and Ponds will be next.

JANET AND DAVE ORBACH were flocked by pink flamingoes last week in



appreciation of Dave’s help in plumbing the homes in the Confluence area and Janet’s always cheery greetings and help. Thank you Janet and Dave!

ERIN HUCK, a Pinewood Springs native won two national championships in mountain bike racing last weekend. Yay Erin! Erin is the wife of Al Huck, Lyons’ first Community School Director in the 1970’s. He then taught in Niwot and Estes Park, and retired in Niwot.

CONGRATULATIONS to the three Lyons girls’ softball teams that did so well.

8 and Under: Hannah Dusel, Gretta Wynja, Kirby Neal, Kylee Shoffner, Grace Hall, Shayle Hubner, Katie Vandenbos, Paige Eddy, Truth Eamonn, Ava Vasquez, Lauren Hunter, Luci Santesteban, and Andy and Kim Doering and Julie Vasquez (coaches).

10 and Under: Sasha Bruckner, Luci Santesteban, Jordan Roth, Cora Hicks, Talus Hubner, Makayla Appleby, Genny Newell, Katie Brownsberger, and Andy and Kim Doering (coaches).

12 and Under: Cassidy Batts, Gylian Hay, Deja Roturier, Cheyenne King, Sara Santesteban, Rachel Kramer, Anna Kramer, Anna Santesteban, Jayden Kelley, Hannah Bassett, and Jerry Santesteban, Alison Jennings, and Coban Bassett (coaches).

WITH SYMPATHY

We express our sympathy at the death of Evelyn Bates Longseth, a teacher, volunteer, and long-standing member of Longmont, who died on Sunday, July 10, at the age of 92. Evelyn was born to Eland and Myrtle (Gardner) Bates, grew up near Ames, Iowa, and moved to Lyons due to suffering from asthma at the age of sixteen. She boarded with a family here, and graduated from Lyons High in 1941, went to college and went back to Iowa where she met Joe Longseth. They were married in 1947 in Ames, Iowa. When her asthma returned in 1958 they moved to Longmont, where they operated a restaurant, and she volunteered for the many kid activities, and at the Hospital. She lived at the St. Vain Manor and cooked supper for former Lyons resident, Bernice Schuyler each evening. Evelyn is survived by her children, Elaine Oaken of Erie, Jean Jardine of Broomfield, Marilyn Bagnell of Longmont, and Larry Longseth of Longmont, as well as ten grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. Services were held Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences with the family