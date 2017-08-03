Lifestyle

By Kathleen Spring

LaVern would like folks to know that she is off to visit her family's ancestral home in New York for a week. In the meantime, I'm taking over the column for one more week, and I hope you enjoy the news. LaVern and her two sons, Jerry and Ron, will be going to Cranberry Lake, NY, where her extended family is having the 150th celebration on last Saturday of the construction of the Cranberry Lake Dam. Her great grandfather, Hugh McConnell, was in charge of building it in 1867.

The weather here has cooled down a bit to the low 80s, and even 70s expected for the weekend. Rain is predicted for every afternoon, but sometimes it misses us entirely. The big event this week was the RockyGrass festival put on by Planet Bluegrass, just west of town. Locals fussed about LaVern M Johnson Park not being available to them because of the festival-goers filling it up. But they were soon put at ease when they found out they could

walk into the park with I.D. showing they were residents.

Another question being asked was where do we get inner tubes to float down the river? Several places right here in town sell them: U Pump It, West Main Street Auto, Lyons Automotive, and Ralph's Fruit Stand, according to the word around town. Also Walmart sells them. Also seen, further up the stream, are anglers enjoying the summer days.

A lot of gardens in Lyons are in full bloom or being harvested as August rolls around. Maxine Harkalis on Old Main Street has her double-lot garden full of flowers, three-feet tall, and some vegetables. Locals go out of their way to walk their dogs past it. Coco Gordon has her mix of permaculture types of gardens that includes many foods, herbs, condiments, beneficial flowers, and root vegetables. She is the person to contact if you want to know more about permaculture gardening. While Garima Fairfax's garden may not be as visible to downtowners, she is know for herbal skin care products made from her own herbs. She is proud to include in her garden plants for eating, and lots of flowers for the pollinators. I hope to do a photo-spread and explanatory article about some of the local gardeners. Send me your list of special gardens. (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .) In the meantime, I want to give a shout out to gardeners who are known to have spectacular gardens like: Steve and Deb Simms, Vicki Rivers, Calista Morrill, Carol Conigliaro and Dan Masche, and Bonnie DeSalvo. Yes, folks we do notice when you put so much effort into your gardens!

There is a new web site for those wondering "what is that growing in my yard?" or "where did that bird come from?" The page has people record what they saw, ask questions of the community, and more. A recent Lyons question was about a red berry (that looked like a raspberry) but the leaves looked like holly. Go to: www.inaturalist.org

Another hot topic these final days of July and first week of August is vacations. Many mothers told me about last minute trips they are taking with their kids before school starts in mid-August. McCourt Thomas and her son, Texas, took a quick weekend trip to Mt. Rushmore National Memorial and Custer State Park. She said that when she found out it was only a six hour drive, they hopped in the car and did it. Many parents took their kids to RockyGrass to enjoy the music, but also to play in the St. Vrain River. The bonus was that kids got in free with their parents. It was a perfect weekend weather-wise as they did not get rained on.

HISTORY MUSEUM

The Sherman Bohn Tuesday History Talk presented by Lyons resident Julie Wechsler (Bohn's youngest daughter) held at Town Hall was very informative. Sherman was a diligent public servant, available twenty-four hours a day, whether it was for his electrician job or on the Town Board. He would go out in the middle of the night when someone's electricity was out and sometimes he got paid in produce versus cash! He was well liked and served as a volunteer through many local clubs.

Julie and Victoria Simonsen, Town Administrator, took the old black and white photos of Sherman's home and the generator building and walked around the interior of the current town hall building, matching doorways, window frames, and more. We figured out where the family lived and where the generators were. If you look at Town Hall, you will see that the home had sandstone siding, and the rest of the building (formerly the fire station) is stucco.

The next Tuesday History Talk will be August 8, at 5:30 p.m., speakers at 6:30 p.m., at the museum about the Coffintop Dam. A few people who helped stopped the construction of the dam will tell the dramatic story of the fight that lasted several years. Also see the diorama built of the site, and see what part of town they projected the unstable dam, which was to be built on an earthquake fault, would have flooded. Ron Gosnell is organizing several speakers who were part of the fight. He says, "Attendees may find interesting some of the remarkable things their diligence uncovered about the water district that was sponsoring Coffintop."

Looking for used books? Remember the Redstone Museum has 3,000 used books, and dozens of new history books for sale. For those who love collecting antique books, go to the Denver Book & Paper Fair, with 80+ Antiquarian Bookstores in one location: the including hard-to-find collectibles, August 4 and 5, Friday and Saturday at the Denver Mart.

Do you prefer your history in DVD format? The Lyons History Video Project put together two compilation videos from its sixty interviews done over thirteen years. The curator of geology at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science came out to our quarry fields and explained how the ancient stones were formed, displaying multiple geological maps. The information is included in the geology DVD, plus an aerial view of the town and the state's geological "hogback" formed during the Paleozoic Era, Middle Permian Period about 250 million years ago, which is called the Lyons Formation. The second DVD covers the history of the town, as spoken from the mouths of its pioneer families. They can be purchased at the museum or online at www.RockyMtRetreats.com/lyons-v.htm. The project is requesting donations to help finish the final six interviews. Contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Photographs in the museum are now available for purchase. Combining a few different grants aimed at protecting the museum's archives, the museum was able to start Phase I of a multi-year photograph archive project. Ron Pederson and I, were assigned to scan all of the old-time photographs and graduation group photos on the museum's second floor.

Ron was a star this year. Whenever a photograph was taken down, the frame was cleaned (for the first time in forty years!) and some were found to be the worse for wear. He took home any that were damaged and repaired them to look like new. He also worked on other woodworking projects, like building a protective screen for the Ramey/Moody exhibit. Last year, he showed off his woodworking skills by volunteering to make a new door on a glass exhibit case. He also cleaned a large field camera (one hundred hours of work) and lent several of his antique cameras to the museum's camera exhibit. Many thanks!

Another volunteer high-quality carpenter, Tosh Golias, has done repairs of windows, and built a wood bin for the framed modern graduation photographs that were of a quality worthy of putting in your living room. Many thanks! In past years, other great volunteer repair helpers include Rob Jones and Calvin Schilling. Bit by bit, the museum updates its archives.

This summer, several men have volunteered their services to the Redstone Museum, including Steve Lang (heavy lifting, painting, and Camera Obscura demonstration), Michael Lennard (heavy lifting, and rebuild and painting of the wall panels for new Lyons newspaper exhibit); Dave Brininstool (heavy lifting); Jerry Johnson (heavy lifting); and Barney Dreistadt (painting). If not for these men, the museum may have missed the opportunity to revamp the entrance hall wall, show off the O'Brien dollhouses, and obtain multiple shelving units donated by the Museum of Boulder. Call the museum and volunteer, and get to know other great handymen in town! In a 136 year-old building, there is always something needing repair. Not enough thanks can go to Emily Walker who came back this summer, as a volunteer, to do all of the museum's current filing, and the freshly sorted filing from the two 2010 history books' research notes. She is a whiz at filing, making stacks of paper disappear, that can be measured by the foot.

The Frank Weaver/Denise Berg research done for books published around 2010 was organized over a thirty-five year period. Museum curator Terri Weir and I, spent much of two weeks sorting the valuable research so that families doing genealogy in the future will have easy access to it. It certainly takes a team of hard working individuals to get each new project at the museum done. Volunteers are always welcome (contact LaVern Johnson).

The Lyons Redstone Museum welcomed a good crowd of visitors from around Colorado including a group with the Loveland Historical Society who came to see exhibits, photographs, and the doll houses; Lyons locals and relatives of Sherman Bohn who attended our history talk. Many out-of-staters also visited, including Jeanie Harkalis Schlieker (Margaret Billings' niece) and Tom Schlieker from Arlee, MT; members of the Lopez and Vickery families from Longmont; and Eden Prairie, MN attending a family reunion (the old Vickery Quarry is off Picture Rock Trail on Heil Ranch and helped to revive the Front Range sandstone industry post World War II); and those from Millville, DE; Biloxi, MS; Loganville, GA; Carman and Chicago, IL; Alice, Floresville, Orange Grove and Plano, TX; Shawnee and Wichita, KS; Burbank and Sunland, CA; Covington, KY; Missoula, MT; Akron, OH, Kansas City, MO; St. Paul, MN; and Ann Arbor, MI. The museum is open daily through Sunday, October 1.

SENIORS

Wow! What a spread the Latter Day Saints Church members put out for the seniors last Tuesdays. They had two main entrees, plus six salads and eight desserts. Everyone was talking so loud and laughing that it made for a great night out.

This week Oskar Blues Grill & Brew had a delicious senior-style meal. And, next Monday is the monthly tasty River Church free supper for seniors at 5:30 p.m., at the senior center. Many thanks to all!

Since the senior lunches re-started in April, only one meal wasn't rated top quality by the attendees. It was the tough pork medallion, which is no longer on the menu. Several new attendees, like classy ladies Donna Lee and Andrea Marshall, have reported that they have met some great new friends over lunch. These lunches, are sponsored by the Boulder County Area Agency on Aging, Healthy Aging Programs. The county has two speakers coming in this month, which are free and open to the public (whether you eat lunch or not), at 12:30 p.m. The first, August 11, is on audio programs, and the second August 23, on available wellness programs. Lunches are served on Wednesday and Friday at the Walt Self Senior Center at 11:30 a.m. Reserve lunch the day before, by 11 a.m. by calling (303) 441-1414. A suggested donation of $3 (all under 60 years of age pay a flat $7.50). Stop by and pick up the new August menu.

The next Lyons senior trip offered by the Town of Lyons is to the Air & Space Museum. A discounted fee of $10 is charged, which covers the bus and admission. It takes place from 9:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Tuesday, August 29. You can register online, or call town hall for more instructions. (303) 823-6622. Lori LeGault, seniors events manager, is planning many new and exciting things for the fall calendar, including a play, arts and crafts, hiking, and a trip to a museum.

Greetings to two old Golden Gang members, who now live in Longmont. Donna Cole flew to Tennessee to see her sister Marlene, and husband Bobby. Mary Hunt visited Dale Hunt, Janice and Joe, and Carol Sigler McDole of Irving, Texas. Karen Self, daughter of Walt and Karen Self, visited Lyons in July for a day, and looked up some old friends.

ENTERTAINMENT

Bring your friends to Lyons Art Walk next weekend, August 12 and 13. Many vendors put out their wares on the sidewalk, between Oskar Blues and Lyons Pinball and Tattoo stores on Main Street.

Take a stroll down Main Street and catch up on all the things you've been missing. Start at one end of the town, and go to the other. Visit on the east end Lyons Quilting store, with their quilt exhibit, and Western Star Gallery for some quality western art and home items. Then end up at some of the best restaurants around for a taste test! This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

No need to travel across the Front Range to find farm-to-table dinners this summer. Just check in with Lyons Farmette, bringing here names like Blackberry, GB, Farmer Girl, and our local favorite chef Modou Jaiteh. They have also just opened a fresh vegetable stand, with food from their garden. (303) 746-6266. The Stone Cup is offering special summer dinners by Modou, including some Monday family dinners. Call (303) 823-2345.

Meditation class will be held this Sunday, Aug. 6. Annie Mannering recommends that you come and "return to your self, quiet your mind and find stillness in the practice of meditation" at the Walter Self Center at 6:30 to 8 p.m.

All are welcome and there is no fee. A discussion and optional social time follows.

Pizza Bar 66 has an open microphone two Mondays a month. Call to confirm the date. Open mic starts at 9 p.m. All forms of entertainment are welcome. Sing a song, tell some jokes, and more. For information call (303) 823-6362.

The next Full Moon Fun Run & Walk will be August 7. Dennis Callahan and Ian Phillips said it will be five miles, and the walk will be two miles. With an emphasis on "Fun," all skill levels and speeds are welcome. He says, "Seriously, no one is trying to break any records, we're just gettin' out there for the hell of it. What better way to celebrate a Sturgeon Moon!" Departing from in front of Pizza Bar 66 at 8:30 p.m., to Rainbow Bridge along Apple Valley Road. Bring a headlamp and bright reflective clothing.

Everyone's talking about the solar eclipse in August! The Lyons Regional Library will be doing something for the public. Some people are coordinating family trips to fit the eclipse schedule. Tell us about your plans. More news coming.

Only two Thursday concerts in Sandstone Park are left this season. On August 3, it's the Blue Canyon Boys; the group blends brother-duet style vocals, with hard-driving bluegrass instrumentals. Another favorite, Bill Shaddox Band, will perform on August 10. Come on out and bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the cool evening and hot music. These concerts are brought to you by the Parks & Rec., and Lyons Community Foundation.

The Red Rocks Ramblers square dancing group meets on Saturday, August 5. There is a change of callers from Barb Haines of Sun Lake, Az, who is unable to make it to Kim Hohnholt of Firestone, and Mike Oliverie of Northglenn with Justin Del Sol of Elizabeth, the cuer. Lots of fun in store! Rounds start at 7:30; squares from 8 to 10:15 p.m.

Lyons oldest book club has been invited to hear George Raffensperger, Vintage Motors, do a show-and-tell at his high-end automobile showroom at the edge of town next week. I arranged for the visit because the book we will be discussing is "Racing in the Rain," by Garth Stein that highlights the exciting and often tragic story and skills of a top notch race car driver, told through the voice of his dog.

TOWN NEWS

Mark your calendars for the special municipal mail-in ballot election coming up August 8. Residents will be voting on the important Planet Bluegrass Farm Annexation Election. Ballots have been mailed to all active registered voters. Call town hall if you did not receive one. You can view the document you will be voting on either online or at town hall.

The community is invited to a DR. BOP meeting put on by the Town of Lyons and planning representatives to discuss the vision and ideas they have on the Martin Parcel, a Boulder County-owned buyout property. The meeting will be held Thursday, August 3, beginning at 6 p.m., in the Town Hall board room. They will discuss suitable recreation options for the site, and explore opportunities to build Town revenue.

One more park to go! There is hope that Bohn Park will open in the fall. Join the discussion on the milestones reached, like the river restoration, ADA fishing jetty, and the new storm water system. All attendees must wear closed-toe shoes due to it being a working construction site. Take a forty-five minute walk through the site! Meet by the multi-purpose court (tennis/basketball) off Second Avenue at 4:30 or 5:30 p.m. Please park across the street at the Waste Water Treatment Plant.

The Town wants to call to the attention of residents that it is illegal to place branches and unwanted yard waste on Town and CDOT right-of-way. But did you also know the right-of-way adjacent to private property is the responsibility of the property owner to maintain?

BUSINESS NEWS

Lyons attractive store fronts are drawing in more and more customers. The Town has staff assigned to keep up maintenance on the planters. And, there are always people enjoying the outdoor patios. There are four quaint store spaces available to new tenants. The owners of the building formerly occupied by the Ax & Or restaurant, with its big sandstone patio, have placed it up for rent. The Red Fox outlet store has moved to Estes Park this July. The Haven gift shop space is vacant, as of this week. These spaces are available for rent. Check with your local realtor for more information or check the store windows for signs.

CHAMBER NEWS

Are you computer savvy and love to promote the town of Lyons? This is a reminder that the Chamber is looking for an Administrator to work twenty hours a week, from their home; email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Chamber is bringing back the New Residents Welcome Bag. This is a reminder for members to drop off twenty identical "marketing" items by August 25, at either Lyons Mane Hair Salon, ReRuns, or Lyons Physical Therapy.