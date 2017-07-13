Lifestyle

Summer has certainly arrived. One hundred degrees earlier this week according to the Lyons Elementary School's new digital thermometer! Woe is me!

SUNDAY, JULY 23 – The Rockies vs. the Pirates at Coors Field at 1:10 p.m. We'll be celebrating my birthday! For tickets to to: Rockies.com/DASRDC (promo code DASRDC; your ticket will help the Denver Area Square Dance Council have 700 people, which allows them to square dance on the northwest end of the field at 11:30, with other entertainment and the game. Only $10 for tickets in lower section of 144-148. A great opportunity to see the Rockies at a reduced rate, and great opportunity to take your kids to a game. The more the merrier! You can even ride the RTD bus for $9 a seat from 8th & Coffman (Roosevelt Park) at 11 a.m., or 11:15. Take a big hat and enjoy the day!

GOSH ALMIGHTY, I am 90! (Or will be in less than ten days) It is astounding and sounds very old to be 90 years old. Something we all strive to accomplish, and now it is here. Now what? Do we suffer with aches, pains, Alzheimer's, and other frailties. They say “Getting old is not for wimps!” I attribute my energy and vim to fifty-nine years of square dancing, and drinking a lot of coffee. I am actually in good condition, still square dancing, but I have to have a nap or two each day, which keeps me going until the wee hours of the morning. However, there are more and more people getting up into their 80s and 90s, and even 100 years old. Happy 100th birthday to Don Colard on July 9. He will be celebrating on August 27.

OF THE LYONS HIGH ALUMNI - Class of 1939 – Margaret Campbell; 1940 - Bernard Weng; 1941 - Ardyce Brackett, Virginia Brodie, Wilmo Lowe, James McCain; 1942 - Margaret McCain, Glen Spaur; 1943 - Berene McConnell; 1944 - Rosemary Spivey; 1945 - Gene Mack, LaVern McConnell; 1946 - Bonnie Brodie, Mary Kelly, Leonard McCain; 1947 - Joseph Campbell; 1948 - Nona House, Marilyn Mundt, Veniece Sisk, Wilma Stager, Alberta Wehr, who are still “alive and kicking!” Happy birthday to all!

SATURDAY, JULY 15 – The Redrock Ramblers square dance will feature the calling of Jerry Junck of Wayne, NE, and the cueing of Bill Holm of Pascoe, WA, at the Lyons Elementary School gym. Rounds at 7:30 p.m., and squares at 8 p.m. A good crowd enjoyed dancing to Mike Sikorsky and Arlin Sample last Saturday, with dancers from eighteen Colorado towns and Cheyenne. The hosts were the Rocky Tops Singles Club of Denver.

SATURDAY, JULY 22 – An Open House will be held at the Lyons Elementary School gym, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., to celebrate Mrs. LaVern’s birthday, followed by the regular Round Dance at 7:30 p.m., and a Square Dance with Dan Nordbye from 8 to 10:15 p.m. More birthday festivities at 9 p.m. There will be a “roast” of Mrs. Lavern.

If you have something funny, grates you, tires you, rattles you, soothes you, angers you, or just a good story about Mrs. LaVern come, tell it at 6:30 p.m. It may be your last chance. See you there!

THE LYONS PARKS & REC. COMMISSION will vacation during July.

THE LYONS AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE will hold their monthly social on Wednesday, July 19, at 5:30 p.m., at the Festivari-Inn. All businesses and others are invited to see plans of the Chamber for their $100,000 grant for tourism. What they do will benefit us all. Sounds exciting.

The Chamber thanks all who supported their music and beer tent during the Good Old Days celebration. They made $284 toward LCF Scholarship and $1200 for their expenses.

LYONS HISTORY PROGRAMS - Thanks to Steve Lang, who presented his popular Camera Obscura Tuesday evening, and the Pioneer Games at the Lyons Redstone Museum. The next program will be on Tuesday, July 25, on Sherman Bohn, whom Bohn Park was named after. The program will be given by his daughter, Julie Wechsler and family, at the Lyons Redstone Museum (unless changed) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. You will want to hear about Sherman Bohn, a longtime town electrician and more. All are invited!

OLD-TIME PICTURES - We are collecting old-time Lyons pictures for our albums. Send them to the Lyons Historical Society, Box 9, or take to the museum, or contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Thanks.

THE LYONS REDSTONE Museum is buzzing this summer with various new displays: Anne O’Brien’s dollhouses; the 100 years of Lyons newspaper display; the LaVern M. Johnson Park display, the Bohn/Swift family display; the Flood display, Lyons area pictures, the booths from the Lyons Drug Store, arrowheads, and more. Lots to see. Stop by!

Out-of-state visitors this past week were from Los Angeles, CA; Lincoln, NE; Cajamayca, Columbia; Garden City and Pittsburgh, KS; Chattanoaga, TN; Minneapolis, MN; Halifax, Canada, Venice, FL; Springville, UT; Prescott Valley, AZ; Reno, NV; and Seattle, WA; besides many area towns. Also Angie Munz of Firestone, who graduated from Lyons High in 1998; Chris Zorichak who is bringing some quarry information by, and Karyn Carroll’s grand daughter Coco Raykovich of Seattle, WA. The Museum is open daily. Stop by.

LYONS CLINIC - If you are a health provider interested in coming to Lyons, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , who is getting a group together. So far Lyons has been graciously welcomed by the Longmont clinic as well as Salud where Dr. Brett will be. However, as yet, no emergency care here in Lyons.

THURSDAY, JULY 13 – The concert in the park features the Brazilian sounds of Sambadende at the Vasquez Stage in Sandstone Park at 6:30 p.m. You all come!

Wanted! Kenneth Wajda has been working on his "Wise Photo Project" for a few years, photographing in his studio folks age 70+. He says, "I need to get a few more faces photographed. I can set up a time for them to come into my studio. A formal portrait would be no charge for them, unless they or their families want prints down the road.

FOR SALE - You will enjoy the Meadow Park dedication program as well as the history booklet (signed by yours truly), for sale at the Town Hall or Lyons Redstone Museum. The Meadow Park booklet relates the happenings of the 133 years of Meadow (now Lavern M. Johnson Park) for only $10. Lots of happenings and good stories!

A CREATIVE WRITING HALF-DAY CAMP for kids aged 8-12 run by poet and essayist Bonnie Auslander, is being offered by Lyons Parks & Recreation. Call (303) 823-8052

VACATION BIBLE CAMP will be held at the Lyons Community Church July 24 to 29, from 9 a.m. to noon, with a fee of $25 per camper. (303) 823-6245.

REDSTONE MUSEUM HISTORY CAMP will be held Monday, July 31, to Friday, August 4. (See details in article in this edition)

DONATIONS NEEDED!

Dr. Liz Erley and the Regional Library Finance Committee are gathering donated funds to go toward the construction of the new library. They have received donations of $500,000, and $100,000, and will accept a small or large amount. Send to Box 637, Lyons, CO 80540. The more funds they collect, the more amenities for the library and its constituents.

SENIOR LUNCHES are offered on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Walt Self Senior Center at 11:30 a.m., at a cost to seniors of $3. You must call (303) 441-1415 the day ahead to reserve the lunch.

The senior dinner on Monday, July 17, will be served by the Lyons Community/Methodist Church. All seniors, age 55+ are invited to attend. Wonderful meals are provided. Thank you all!

MONDAY, AUGUST 7, join the 23rd annual Lyons Lions Club golf tournament and fundraiser at the beautiful Lake Valley Golf Club between Lyons and Boulder off Highway 36. A shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Every year the Lyons Lions Club provides scholarships to Lyons High School graduates, awards to local students, assistance at athletic events, eye care and glasses for needy residents, highway maintenance, they volunteer at the annual Lyons 9Health Fair, and provide general assistance to local residents. Pick up an entry form at Clark’s Hardware.

SUMMER RECREATION IN LYONS is available for all ages. Fifteen teams plus Legion and Club Ball, camps, and more. Pick up a brochure at the Town Hall. We want to keep those kids busy this summer.

RECREATION EVENTS

FITNESS FOR LIVING BOOT CAMP in Lavern Johnson Park, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., at the Quarry Shelter, Session 2 on July 13, 18, 20, 25, 27; www.fitliv.com.

CHALLENGER SOCCER CAMP - August 7 to 11, for 3 to 16 years old in Bohn Park at the Multi Use Field. Call Town Hall for details.

SEWING CLASSES – August 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Walt Self Senior Center. The fee is $10 plus bring your own materials. Contact (303) 823-8250.

LYONS VOLUNTEERS are still needed. Meet on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m., at the Depot parking lot.

LEAF - Wednesdays at the Lyons Community Church, pick up food from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Mental health and other consultants available. Call (720) 864-4309 to make an appointment.

TID BITS

Nick and Erica Schneider are celebrating their 25th anniversary and his 60th birthday at their home on Saturday, July 22.

Larry Quinn and Linda Backup are celebrating their retirement at their home at 3 p.m., on Sunday, July 23. All friends are invited to come wish them well.

Shirley Billings Harkalis’ daughter Jeannie and her husband from Arlo, Montana, will be in town on Saturday, July 29, and are planning a get-together of friends and relatives. Stay tuned!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY - Lori Lochs, Fred Robb, LaVern Johnson, Linda England, Judy Ford, Candi Steel, Abby Smith, Jesus Vasquez, Kathy, Jason, Pastor Emily Kintzel, Jonathan Freeborn, Kathleen O’Connor, Scott Stevelink, Cathy O’Donnell, Benjamin (son of Della Cushman), Jack Johann, and Jason. (What about Joseph Lekarczyk! What am I, chopped liver?)

JULY BIRTHDAYS will be celebrated on Friday, July 28, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at the Walt Self Senior Center. Come one and all!

CONGRATULATIONS to Chuck and Kitty Keim on the birth of their granddaughter Anya.

GOOD NEWS - John Freeborn doing much better after his serious accident, and now undergoing rehabilitation in Montrose.

THE OLD-TIME MUSIC FESTIVAL held at the Parrish Ranch over the weekend was well attended, with folks from as far away as Arkansas and Tennessee; all sitting around playing their fiddles and guitars. A great time was had by all. Ellen Rosenburg was on the organization committee. Lots of music, concerts, workshops, dancing, and old time square dancing. Fun for all! (Ellen is in charge of the Lyons Old-Time Square Dances, held on the first Saturdays January through April.)

OUR CONGRATULATIONS

William Jay Monroe and Cheyne Morgan Chase of Lyons were married on April 13. Jeremy Allen Moorhead and Jamey Richelle McNeill of Lyons were married on May 13. Our congratulations!

A FAREWELL SERVICE was held last Sunday morning at the River Church for Curtis Hencey of CalvaryRelief who says, “Mickey graciously gave us the morning service at The River Church last Sunday, to spend some time looking back at the past year and all that we've been blessed to be part of here in Lyons, followed by a "good-bye" brunch. They are now finishing Brian’s house and will head out of town the first part of August to Chattanooga, to stay with ministry friends, rest, and do maintenance on equipment, as well as a chance to visit with our families, especially the grandkids! We don't know where we'll end up serving next, but it will more than likely be somewhere affected by a tropical storm. To keep up on where we are, and what we're doing, you can friend us on Facebook at Curtis CalvaryRelief Hencey, where we post more daily happenings. Or sign up for our email newsletter where we post occasionally but in more detail by clicking on this link, http://calvaryrelief.us1. We also have our website, www.CalvaryRelief.com, that you can always find out more about us! You are invited to join us at any time!”

Our sincere thanks to Curt and Mary Jo for their years of help during the Lyons flood and recovery at the Confluence area and otherwise

FROM LAURA LEVY - I have been contacted by a British TV production company who is doing a documentary show on our Colorado floods. They would like to speak with people re: their flood experiences. They are looking for survival, evacuation, recovery stories and also how communities come together. They will be looking for video footage as well. I have researched the production company and they are legit... and have also assured that this show won't exploit the region or its residents. If you are interested in being interviewed in August (not sure of the dates but they will be flying a film crew over), or are curious about this... please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The 60-minute feature will be aired in different countries but not sure yet if it will be in the U.S. Thanks!

IN MEMORIAL

A heart felt Celebration of Life and potluck was held for JANET BRACKETT ORBACK at Janet and Dave’s home on Park Street Sunday afternoon to celebrate all that Janet Orback stood for. She was a wonderful wife of fifty-four years, mother of Heather, grandmother of two, aunt, cousin of many Bracketts, Brodies and Orbacks. Janet was a jewel to the neighborhood, to those connected with the Lyons Cemetery, to the Lyons Bank she previously worked for, and her friends, neighbors, and family. It was truly with great sadness that folks flocked to the celebration to give a fond farewell to such a good friend. Rev. Curt Hencey, who worked with Dave and Janet in the Confluence area, gave the message, with two heart warming songs. It was truly a gathering of sorrow, but of celebration to honor our good friend Janet.

IRENE JUANITA RAY, age 88, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away on Saturday, April 1. She was born to the late John Betz and Amelia Bakel Betz on September 19, 1928, and attended Lyons Elementary and High School, graduating in 1946 with classmates: Eileen Archie, Bonnie Brodie, John Brodie, Alfred Davis, Eleanor Engel, Geraldean Fitts, Wanda Fitts, Clarence Ford, Mary Kelly, Leonard McCain, Betty Morris, Bonnie Morris, Jack Rowley, Donald Sisler, Bill Spaur, Elvera Watson, and Gloy Ruth Watson.

Irene was a member of Fellowship Bible Church. She spent her years enjoying dancing, bowling, painting, playing the organ, and always her special dogs.

Irene was married to William Edward Ray (deceased) on July 2, 1946, and spent 63 years in this wonderful relationship. She is survived by her brother, Elmer Betz, and her daughters, Diane Wallace and LuAna Toney, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She also leaves behind numerous loving friends. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last few years.

I well remember Irene. In the early days (1945 to 1946) the Lyons girls would go to Estes Park for good tips waiting tables, and I went with Irene and Joan Kelly. Irene was dating Stanley Fitts at the time, but soon met Bill Ray and married him in July of 1946. The John Betz family home is along Highway 66, now owned by Gene McCain. We have corresponded about our families all these years, and I want to express my sympathy.