The holiday season is a great time to visit Rocky Mountain National Park. In addition to beautiful scenery, wildlife viewing and a variety of winter recreational activities to do on your own, some terrific programs and activities with park rangers are offered. Expect areas like Bear Lake to be busy over the holiday weekends.



Wild in Winter – December 23 - 31, drop in from 10-11 a.m. daily

Meet Rocky’s wildlife! Come to this 30-minute program at Beaver Meadows Visitor Center (located on Highway 36) for a hands-on experience. Discover how the park’s animals survive the winter season and gather tips for winter wildlife watching.

On the west side of the park:

Snowshoe the Wilderness - December 30 and 31, 1 p.m.

Join a mostly-level 2-hour snowshoe tour with a park ranger. Reservations are required and may be made no sooner than 7 days in advance. Call the Kawuneeche Visitor Center at (970) 627-3471 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. for reservations. Please bring your own snowshoes and ski poles with large baskets. Ages 8 – Adult only. Program meets at the Kawuneeche Visitor Center.

“Spirit of the Mountains” Film

See the park film at the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center (located on Highway 36 west of Estes Park) and the Kawuneeche Visitor Center (located on Highway 34 north of Grand Lake).

For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206. All park visitor centers will be closed on December 25.