LHS Sports

The Lyons High School volleyball team qualified to go to the State playoffs and were seeded fifth. Their opening match last Friday, November 11, was against Colorado Springs School (25-3 record) Kodiaks who were the fourth seed. For most of the young Lyons’ squad, this was their first experience

playing at the “big house,” the Denver Coliseum (States). Stevelinck, Leeuwenburgh, M. Maguire, and Christiansen were the only Lions on the squad with “States” experience. It can be a pretty intimidating experience the first time you play in a huge arena, so those teams with more experienced players have a real advantage.

The Lions finally took to the court at 2 p.m. The first set went to the Lions 25 to 12. The girls were flawless on the Lions side of the court. They notched five aces on serve, played perfect defense, dished out thirteen assists to go with their thirteen kills. Then the tide turned and Lyons started making errors on serves, receives, double calls, and hitting. Those costly errors piled up, and resulted in a 21 to 25 second set loss.

The Lions held an 18 to 14 lead in the third set when the Kodiaks’ called a timeout. This strategy proved effective as Colorado Springs ripped off an 8 to 2 run for the lead change 22 to 20. The lead changed hands several times over the next few points until the Lions prevailed 28 to 26. Hayley Karsel made her first state appearance going in for Harding. Karsel took her first serve receive and it was a perfect pass to Christiansen for the set to Walker for the kill. Karsel stayed in the game on offense on the outside and notched a critical kill. Lyons had seventeen kills for the set, and held a two sets to one advantage.

Those nasty errors found their way back into the young Lions’ game, letting the Kodiaks take set four. This led to a nerve-racking fifth set tie breaker (first team to 15 wins). It was exciting all the way to the end. Unfortunately, the Lions couldn’t pull in out, falling 11 to 15.

The Lions put forth a solid performance all the way around, accomplishing some season’s best performances on offense, individually and as a team. The team totaled fifty-four kills, Taylor Maguire led the way with a season best with twenty-three, and Walker’s ten kills was also a season’s best. Christiansen and Leeuwenburgh each chipped in with seven kills. Maddi Maguire handed out two dozen assists, while Christainsen delivered twenty-one. The Kodiaks tried keeping the ball away from Stevelinck on service receive, and Taylor Maguire come up with thirty-three receives. Despite the strategy, Stevie still took twenty-six receives, and twenty-seven digs while dishing out six assists.

Bright and early Saturday morning the girls prepared for their consolation match against the Denver Christian Thunder, who they had lost to earlier this season. The Lions were out for a little “pay back.” The ferocious Lions got their revenge with a “come-from-behind” three sets to two win, including a nail-biting 18 to16 fifth set to close out the win. After losing the first set, 16 to 25, and then digging deep to capture set two 25 to 21, the gritty Lions tied the match. The back and forth critical third set ended with a devastating scoring controversy. The scoreboard had the Lions up 24 to 23 when the Thunder coach called a timeout. Play should have resumed with the Lions at set point, but the scorekeeper removed a point from the scoreboard, and suddenly it’s tied at 23 apiece! The Thunder go on to win the set 25 to 23.

“Don’t poke a sleeping lion!”Lyons was furious with the scorekeeping error, and used that fury to fuel a win in the fourth set, 25 to 18; setting the stage for another fifth set tie breaker. The Lions quickly found themselves down 1 to 5, but slowing clawed their way back into the match. The Lions courageously fought off match point at 13 to 14 to tie it at 14. You must win by two, and the lead changed a few times until it was tied at 16 each. The Lions then won to straight points for the 18 to 16 victory

The home-town girls finished with forty-six kills, ten aces, eleven blocks, seventy-four digs, forty-five assists and eighty-eight serve receives. Leeuwenburgh had a season best ten kills. Taylor Maguire led the team with nineteen kills, and Karsel added five kills. Walker had five blocks and freshman Addy Huber contributed three kills and two blocks. One of her blocks gave the Lions a critical 17 to 16 lead in the final set. Christainsen was killer on her serves, and doled out twenty assists. Maddi Maguire was right behind with nineteen assists. Stevelinck was money with two dozen digs, twenty-six service receives, and four assists, plus the killer free ball on match point.

An important fact going forward to next year; every Lion made an appearance in the match and made significant contributions toward the win. Not many teams can say that. These girls should be proud of their accomplishments and their teammates. Way to go out as winners Lady Lions! It was a fun and exciting season to watch. Your fans/parents are super proud of your hard work, dedication, and passion for this incredible sport.