LHS Sports

November 9, is a date most high school athletes keep in their back of their minds as special. For most sports it is the official day set forth by the NCAA for early signing to play at the college level. This year, four athletes from Lyons will indeed have the opportunity to play their chosen sport at the college

level. Lyons High School held a celebration for those four athletes as they signed their “letters of intent” to play at the next level.

Taylor Christensen will be playing basketball at Adams State here in Colorado. She is planning on being an accountant.

CeAnn Udovich will be running for the cross country team and the track/field team at Colorado Springs University. She is undecided about her major.

Brenna Kuskie will be a pole vaulter for the track and field team at the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota. She is planning on being a physical therapist.

Liz Jonjak will be playing both basketball and softball at Lawrence University in Wisconsin. She is planning on a business management and coaching degree with a concentration in sports management.