LHS Sports

The Lyons High School boys’ basketball squad traveled to Black Hawk to take on Gilpin High School Eagles. Lyons appeared to be evenly matched with the Gilpin team, and had the height advantage. Post player Finn Basey returned to the Lions’ lineup after a six game hiatus from

a broken hand. However, Gilpin had the home court advantage. The Lions continued to struggle with their half-court offense that seems to have them coming out flat at the start of games. Most of their points coming from their transition game, off of turn-overs, steals and fast breaks.

Nothing seemed to go right for the Lions in the first quarter. Only two players were able to connect with the basket. A Colton Jonjak fast break lay-up and a deep three from Logan Farner, and that was it from the offense. On the other hand, Gilpin wasn’t missing. The Eagles shot 60% on their two-point field goals, and 40% from beyond the arc. The Lions’ defense gave up too many threes in that first quarter and the period ended with a lopsided 19 to 5 score in favor of Gilpin. It was a very physical game, which made it hard for the Lyons boys to score, especially when there were very few free throw opportunities for the visitors. They only went to the free throw line six times in the entire game.

In the second quarter, Lyons seem to wake up and start playing better defense, and got a few steals thanks to the defensive hustle of Tristan Chavez. The pace of the game picked up, and that led to more points on the board. Basey helped with some great rebounding and outlet passes, which gave the Lions more opportunity for some quick scores. But, the hole they had dug themselves was daunting; the score was still 36 to 17 in favor of the Eagles at the half.

Lyons came out in the second half ready to play. Pressing and putting pressure in the front court caused several turn-overs that saw Lyons eat into Gilpin’s lead. The Lions’ relentless press stopped much of Gilpin’s offense that quarter, which saw the Eagles held to only five points. Lyons continued to work hard and cut the Gilpin lead to only ten at the end of the third period, 41 to 31.

The fourth quarter continued to go Lyons’ way, as the visitors closed to within five. But, there wasn’t enough time on the clock to make up for the lack of offense in the first quarter. Lyons had to attack the ball to control the clock and that sent Gilpin to the line, which caused some late free throw points. Lyons lost the contest 52 to 45. The Lions’ record now stands at two wins against seven defeats.

For the Lions, Jonjak got his third double/double with 15 points and 12 rebounds to go with four steals, and three assists. Chavez had a season high of 14 points while making four steals and handing out three assists. Finn Basey returned with seven rebounds, three steals, three points and two assists. Younger brother Gage Basey had four points and three rebounds.

Lyons scoring (baskets, free throws attempted/made, total): Jonjak 7, 1-2, 15; Chavez 5, 2-2, 14; G. Basey 2, 0-0, 4; F. Basey 1, 1-5, 3; Farner 1, 0-0, 3; Doeschel 0, 0-2, 0; Christiansen 1, 0-0, 2; Abernathy 1, 0-0, 2; Booth 1, 0-0, 2. Three-point baskets: Farner (1) and Chavez (2). Totals: 19, 4-11, 45.

Score by Quarters:

Lyons 05 12 14 14 = 45

Gilpin 19 17 05 11 = 52

The Lions’ next home game is Friday night, January 18, at 6:30 p.m. Come on down and cheer your home town boys on to victory.