LHS Sports

The Lyons High School boys' basketball team is headed by Coach Jahmiel McLawrence, now beginning his second year at Lyons. The Lions, who finished the season last year with a record of 7 wins against 13 wins, have four returning starters. This year it is a senior heavy squad with seven seniors in total, and some promising help expected from some rising underclassmen. This is probably one of the tallest basketball teams Lyons has had in years with the average height of 6’0”. They also bring lots of experience. Several of the players have been playing competitive ball for many years. Two return as third-year starters, and two players return both having averaged double digit scoring last season.

The returning starters are senior forward/post Finn Basey; the third leading rebounder from last year with 3.8 rebounds per game, and he totaled the most defensive charges taken. He will have to fill the role of

graduated Evan Reeves collecting more rebounds this year. Senior forward Logan Farner was the leading scorer last year with 11.2 points per game. Teams will look to stop his outside shooting; most of his points came from shooting 3’s, and at one point he was shooting almost 60%. Senior point guard Tristan Chavez was fourth is scoring at 7.1, and is a threat anywhere around the rim. The kid has “hops” and will certainly pick up the scoring pace this year. Colton Jonjak, senior guard, will be a “jack-of-all-trades.” He led last year's squad in blocks and assists, and was second in steals and rebounds at 4.4 per game. He was third is scoring at 10.1. Colton will be counted on to play at a high level for Lyons to find success.

Other players to watch are Aiden Christiansen point guard (So.) he saw plenty of playing time as a freshman, and expect him to get significant playing time as sophomore. Senior Frank Dorschel, who will play in the post is the tallest player on the team at 6’7” . He will have a “big” role to play. Jaiden Batts also a senior plays guard, was always good for some great mid-range shots. Andrew Booth, forward (Sr.), will bring his love of the trey to the game. Harrison Abernathy, guard (Jr.) will bring some much needed speed to the court. Gage Basey (Little Basey) post/forward is a freshman, and had a great summer season and is feisty around the hoop snatching rebounds. Any of these players may have the potential to be a starter this year.

The Mile High League will be tough this year for the Lions. Two of the teams in the league are already ranked. Second ranked Highland made a run at state last year and returns with most of its players, and Denver Christian, another tough team, will return some key players. The Lyons squad will have its first test against 3A Peak to Peak this week, and their first home game is next week.

The JV coach is Corey Little, and the C coach is Tyler Cronkite. Please visit maxpreps.com for the full schedule and information about the Lyons Lions boys basketball team.

The Lions' first home game is Tuesday, December 4, against Cornerstone Christian. Come on out, and support your Lyons Lions!