LHS Sports

By Coach Mark Roberts and McCourt Thomas

The Lyons Lions kicked off a busy month of meets this past Friday at the sunny Doherty Spartan Cross Country Invitational in Colorado Springs. The meet offered a sneak peek of the State XC Meet course, which the Lions have their eyes on reaching at the end of the month.

The majority of the team treated the meet as a tune-up in preparation for the Mile High League meet just five days later. For the Varsity girls, Katie Fankhauser led the pack for the Lions coming in 9th overall in the 5K with a time of 20:40, followed by freshman Quin Gregg at 22:27. Senior Kylee Udovich helped pace her younger teammate, sophomore Hannah Thomas (22:41), while junior Alora Cross (23:30) and senior Jewel Thomas (23:32) worked together to help Jewel to her season-best time. Junior Catherine Darrow set a personal record of 26:51, with freshmen Katie Roberts and Chloe Els finishing at 27:05 and 27:31, respectively.

Junior Isaac Roberts took the title for the Varsity boys with a first place and a season-best time of 16:10. Next up for the boys was senior Colton Jonjak-Plahn (19:05), followed by a group of juniors: Nick Boggess (19:10), Jordan Schackelford (19:26), and Harrison Abernathy (19:51). Sophomore Charlie Gau rounded out the Lyons Varsity pack finishing at a 20:09. Simon Stone decided to exercise some caution with a sore calf and rest for this meet. In the JV boys race, sophomore Holden Soosloff set a personal record to lead the Lions with a 20:52. Sophomore Nick Parker (21:44), junior Felix Sykes (22:15) and freshman Grant Gau (22:54) ran well and were followed up by freshman Arjen Wynja (22:57), sophomore Evan Moore (23:02), and sophomore Peter Brent (23:14). Rounding out the sophomore runners were Zack Carlstrom (25:03), Hunter Honemann (33:39) and Jordan Valente (33:39).

When asked about the race, junior Isaac Roberts said, “… running here was nice because we were able to get a preview of the state course and see what it will be like in a couple weeks at the state meet. I’m excited to see our team improving. And we’re looking forward to finishing our season strong at state in a couple weeks.”

The Mile High Meet is up next at Dawson School in Longmont. Then the Lyons Lions will host the 2A Region #1 state-qualifying meet at Lyons High School on Thursday, October 18, with the girls running at 4:30 p.m., and the boys at 5:30 p.m. Come cheer on the Lyons Lions as they attempt to secure their spot at the state meet coming on Saturday, October 27, in Colorado Springs.