LHS Sports

Last week, senior libero, Ava McCall, sat down with student manager, Bella Alexander, to answer some "getting to know you" questions.

BA - Who is the most influential person in your life?

AM - The most influential people in my life is probably my mom and dad. I can’t pick just one. They both are always there for me and push me when I need it but allow me the freedom to become my own person. I am forever grateful for what they have done for me and what they will help me with in the future.

BA - How old were you when you first played organized volleyball?

AM - I was in sixth grade when I first started playing volleyball. I started playing club when I got into seventh grade.

BA - Why did you choose to play volleyball? Why do you like volleyball?

AM - I played a lot of different sports when I was younger and when I switched to volleyball, I never went back. I think the reason that I stuck with it is because I love being able to play with a team and have collaborative effort. If one person messes up there's still a whole game left to play and you can help others out. The team aspect is one of the my favorite parts.

BA- Most memorable match and why?

AM - The most memorable match to me was probably winning state. I know everyone is gonna say that but it’s true. I didn't get to play much during that tournament but i remember how good it felt to come back after a loss against Yuma and then totally take them out. I think for me and all the other girls it made coming back out to play this season even more exciting because of the challenge. We want to be right back there in the coliseum in November just like everyone else.

BA- If you had to choose one word to describe your fellow senior, Kylen Christiansen, what would it be?

AM - A word that encapsulates her to me is dedicated. I can’t think of many other people who not only can be goofy and lift up the team but also get down to business when we need it. She’s my best friend on and off the court and every day I play for her.

BA - What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

AM - That’s a really hard question. The best advice I’ve ever been given is probably to only worry about the things you can control. I see this transferring from my daily life onto the court as well. If I can work towards the things I can control, I know that the other variables will fall into place and even if they don’t, it will be okay.

BA- Favorite superhero?

AM - Honestly, probably batwoman. She’s so cool.

BA - Have you ever met anyone famous? If so, who, how, where?

AM - I wish! I haven’t met anyone famous yet but I hope to!

BA - What is a “libero” and how on earth do you pronounce that word?

AM - A libero is like a special passer. They can basically play all the way around the court but only in the back row. It’s pronounced like Li-Bear-Oh.

BA - Plans after high school?

AM - I plan to study business or political science aim in California or at CSU.

BA - What’s the first thing you would buy if you won a million dollar lottery?

AM - I would probably pay off my college tuition and then buy a house. I would invest half of what’s leftover and save the other.

Notes from Head Coach, Heather Evans:

“Hi Lyons Recorder Readers. We want to thank you for your continued support throughout the season. Last week, we knocked off two top five teams in the Mile High League. We are playing very well and it's just in time for post-season! We would love to see your shining faces at our last home match. Mark your calendar for “Senior Night,” Thursday, October 18 at 4 p.m., (C-team); 5 p.m., (JV); & 6 p.m., (Varsity)! And don't forget to participate in our serving contests between sets two & three. Lots of fun giveaways!