LHS Sports

The Lyons High School girls’ basketball team was on the road last week playing at Nederland. The Lady Lions were up by sixteen at the end of the first quarter, giving an opportunity for some of the JV swing players to get valuable Varsity minutes. By the end of the half, Lyons continued to dominate with a twenty-seven

point lead, and ended up winning the game 57 to 18.

Kylee Udovich (Jr) 1 steal, 2 rebounds, 3 points

Hope Kincaid (Jr) 2 steals, 1 rebound

Jazmyn Enny (Fr) 4 steals, 2 rebounds, 8 points

Madison Johnson (Sr) 3 blocks, 2 steals, 8 rebounds, 10 points

Hannah Paton (So) 1 block, 1 steals, 2 rebounds

Alora Cross (So) 1 assists, 2 rebounds

Shaeli Herman (Sr) 1 assists, 2 points

Ixchel Leeuwenburgh (Sr) 1 block, 4 steals, 4 assists, 11 rebounds, 20 points

Raven Moe (Sr) 1 steal, 4 rebounds, 2 points

Sara Hall (Sr)1 block, 4 steals, 1 assists, 1 rebounds, 4 points

Sophie Powell (Srpointsrebounds, 8 ponts

Two days later on Thursday, Lyons fought a tough battle on their home court against the number three ranked team in the state, Denver Christian Academy. The girls started incredibly strong, playing great defense and their offense was running on all cylinders. By the end of the first quarter, the Lyons’ girls led Denver Academy 17 to 4. Lyons kept their lead, and were up 23 to 18 at half. Lyons defensive stance remained intense, but DC’s relentless press forced the girls into unfortunate turnovers. Lyons found itself down by five at the end of the third quarter. After closing within a couple of points in the final quarter, Lyons was forced into fouling to avoid DC from running out the clock, and lost 47 to 39 in a much closer game than the final score suggests.

The girls’ C team beat Denver Christian’s C team, and our JV girls lost 23 to 38.

Kylee Udovich (Jr) 1 block, 3 steals, 2 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 points

Hope Kincaid (Jr) 1 rebound

Jazmyn Enny (Fr) 2 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 points

Madison Johnson (Sr) 2 blocks, 3 steals, 2 assists, 10 rebounds, 19 points

Shaeli Herman (Sr) 1 steals, 1 rebounds

Ixchel Leeuwenburgh (Sr) 4 steals, 1 assists, 9 rebounds, 10 points

Sara Hall (Sr) 1 blocks, 1 steals, 1 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 points

Sophie Powell (Sr) 1 steals, 1 rebounds, 2 points

The Lions were back on the road the next day, traveling to Frontier Academy in Greeley. The local girls once again came out strong, and were up by 18 in the first quarter allowing many of the JV swing players to again get a good amount of Varsity minutes. Lyons built the lead to 31 to 10 at half, despite having the starting five resting for much of the second quarter. The girls continued to dominate in the second half and won the game going away, 56 to 19.

The JV girls beat Frontier’s JV team by a score of 46 to 9.

Kylee Udovich (Jr) 3 steals, 3 assists, 1 rebounds, 3 points

Hope Kincaid (Jr) 2 steals, 1 rebounds

Jazmyn Enny (Fr) 3 steals, 2 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 points

Madison Johnson (Sr) 1 block, 2 steals, 1 assists, 6 rebounds, 8 points

Hannah Paton (So) 1 block, 2 steals, 1 assist, 6 rebounds, 8 points

Shantel Koester (Fr) 1 blocks, 3 points

Shaeli Herman (Sr) 2 assists, 1 rebound, 5 point

Ixchel Leeuwenburgh (Sr) 1 blocks, 7 steals, 3 assists, 11 rebounds, 23 points

Raven Moe (Sr) 1 steals, 7 rebounds, 2 points

Sara Hall (Sr) 2 blocks, 3 steals, 2 rebounds, 4 points

Sophie Powell (Sr) 2 rebounds, 4 points