LHS Sports

The Lyons High School boys' basketball team played some great ball last week against some good opponents. They twice dominated in the first half, but let both games slip away in the fourth quarter. Lyons will face some tough opponents in the final couple weeks of season, and if they can pull off a win against any of

those opponents it will certainly help them make a push to get into the play-offs. They are a wild-card that could beat any team if they are playing their “A” game.

In the first game Lyons faced Denver Christian at home, and employed a press that caused DC to turn-over the ball numerous times. Lyons built up a 35to 24 lead at the half. By the end of the third quarter the Lions' lead jumped to 49 to 31. Coach Jamiel pulled his starters to give them a breather, and DC took full advantage. DC went on a scoring rampage that saw fourteen un-answered points scored. By the time all the starters got back in the game any momentum Lyons had was lost, and the boys had to scramble to keep up with DC. Lyons' Logan Farner hit a three point basket to keep his team close, but fouls that put DC on line kept them in the lead. In the end DC went into a full court press that caused Lyons to turn the ball over on three straight possessions. Denver Christian broke the Lions' hearts, and won by two points, 55 to 53.

Farner netted sixteen points, hitting four threes. Joe McCain had eleven points and three rebounds. Tristen Chavez scored ten points, grabbed five rebounds, and handed out four assists. Evan Reeves added nine points to go with his nine rebounds. Colton Jonjak chipped in with seven points, seven rebounds, two steals and two assists. Finn Basey had four boards, and took a couple of charges. Garret Giest grabbed two rebounds. The Lions' record fell to five wins against nine losses for the season.

Lyons scoring: Farner 6, 0-0, 16; McCain 4, 1-2, 11; Jonjak 3, 0-2, 7; Reeves 3, 3-4, 9; Chavez 4, 1-2, 10; Christiansen 0, 0-0, 0; Theriault 0, 0-0, 0; Basey 0, 0-0, 0; Plimmer 0, 0-0, 0; Booth 0, 0-0, 0; Doeschel 0, 0-0, 0; Giest 0, 0-0, 0. Three-point baskets (8): Farner (4), McCain (2), Jonjak (1), Chavez (1).

Score by Quarters:

Lyons 17 18 14 04 = 53

Denver Christian

13 11 07 24 = 55

In the second game of the week the Lions played Frontier Academy, also at home. Lyons pressed the Wolverines and scored quickly. Jonjak had the hot hand, and scored a dozen points in the first couple of minutes of the game. The Lions were very efficient with the ball, only turning it over three times in first half. Some great unselfish play by Lyons found them up 41 to 27 at the half.

The second half saw the Lions commit five quick fouls in first minute of play, which changed the complexion of the game, and put the visiting Wolverines into a double bonus situation by the end of the third quarter. Frontier went into their press defense, which caused some problems for Lyons and nothing seemed to go Lyons way. The local boys worked hard, but it wasn’t enough with Frontier in double bonus. Lyons lost the lead in the fourth quarter as the Wolverines hit 14 of 17 of their free-throws to secure the win. For the night, Frontier shot thirty free-throws to Lyons sixteen. Lyons only shot a dozen free throws in second half to Frontiers' twenty-seven. Lyons lost by a score of 67 to 57.

Jonjak had a dozen points, to go with five rebounds, two assists, and a blocked shot. Farner also scored a dozen points, and snatched two rebounds. McCain was next with ten points and two rebounds. Finn Basey had a nice all-around game scoring seven points, grabbing four rebounds and handing out three assists. Reeves scored five points, got seven boards, assisted on three buckets, and grabbed two steals. Chavez chipped in with seven points and two dimes. Jake Thieriault and Aidan Chrisitansen each scored a couple of points. The loss dropped the Lions to five and ten.

Lyons scoring: Jonjak 5, 2-3, 12; McCain 4, 0-0, 10; Reeves 1, 2-4, 5; Chavez 2, 3-3, 7; Farner 4, 0-0, 12; Basey 3, 1-1, 7; Christiansen 1, 0-0, 2; Theriault 0, 2-2, 2; Booth 0, 0-0, 0; Doeschel 0, 0-0, 0, Giest 0, 0-0, 0. Three-point baskets (7): Farner (4), McCain (2), Reeves (1). Score by Quarters:

Lyons 25 16 04 12 = 57

Frontier 14 13 16 24 = 67