LHS Sports

The Lyons High School girls' basketball team traveled to Ault last week to face sixth ranked Highland on their home court. After a slow start (down by ten, 4 to 14 after first quarter) the Lions’ defense and offense came alive and closed the gap by halftime, trailing by a single bucket, 17 to 19. The Lions continued to keep it close, and even took a brief lead in the third period, and only trailed by four, 26 to 30, by the end of

the third quarter. But, Lyons faltered in the final frame to eventually lose by a score of 30 to 43. The game was definitely much closer than the final score indicates and there were many positive take-aways from the game. Coach Richardson had the following to say after the game, “The varsity played the sixth ranked team in the state and gave them all they could handle for three and a half quarters.”

Senior Ixchel Leeuwenburgh had a standout game, leading the Lions in points (11), rebounds (7), and steals (5). Junior Kylee Udovich added nine points, three rebounds, two steals, and an assist. Senior Madison Johnson chipped in with four points, grabbed five boards, had two blocked shots, and one steal. Freshman Jazmyn Enny also dropped in four points to go with her two rebounds and two steals. Senior Sara Hall had a good night in the paint defensively; she grabbed six rebounds, had two steals, and blocked three shots, and scored a bucket. Senior Adele Walker also was a defensive presence with a team-high seven blocked shots, two steals, three rebounds, and one assist. Senior Shaeli Herman handed out two assists and grabbed a rebound.

The Lyons JV squad beat Highland’s JV by a dozen points, and the C team played a very close game, losing by only two points.

Over the weekend on Saturday, the Lions played tough defense, and beat Alexander Dawson in front of a home crowd by a score of 45 to 31 without one of their strong post players, Adele Walker, who is undergoing a concussion protocol. The local team was moving the ball well, and finding their bigs in the paint for easy baskets. The Lions led after the first quarter 10 to 5, and went into the locker room at the half leading 18 to 14. However, during the third quarter the Lions started to get in foul trouble and had to sit Johnson and Leeuwenburgh. But the team still managed to maintain a tenuous 26 to 23 advantage at the end of three. The starting five came back out to start the fourth quarter, and took total control of the game, running away from the Mustangs for a 45 to 31 victory.

Despite spending part of the third period on the bench, Johnson had a great all-around game leading the team in scoring (18 points), while grabbing seven caroms, blocking three shots, and pilfering the orb on three occasions. Enny knocked down ten points, grabbed four boards, dished out four assists, and had two steals. Leeuwenburgh poured in nine points and led the team with a dozen boards to go with her two steals. Udovich was involved in all facets of the game netting eight points, grabbing four rebounds, handing out two assists, getting two assists, and blocking one shot. Herman had a rebound, an assist, and one steal. Senior Jackie Hiebert handed out an assist and had a steal, while teammate Senior Sophie Powell grabbed a board.

The JV Lions dropped a close one to Dawson’s JV team by a score of 21 to 22 in overtime after the teams were tied at the end of regulation at 19 to 19.

This week the Lions traveled to Nederland on Tuesday (January23), and are at home versus Denver Christian on Thursday, January 25. The C game starts at 4 p.m., the Varsity get underway at 5:30 p.m., and the JV squad plays at 7 p.m. On Friday, January 26, the girls again hit the road to Frontier Academy, the JVs play at 4:30 p.m., and the Varsity squares off at 6 p.m. Come on out and cheer the girls on!