LHS Sports

The Lyons High School boys' basketball team ran their record to 2-3 in the Mile High League, which puts them in ninth place out of thirteen teams. The squad is currently ranked forty-ninth in 2A state, and in District 7 they are ranked sixth out of eight teams. The boys have just seven more games in the season to improve their rankings and hopefully get into postseason play. The teams remaining on Lyons schedule

are within the conference and District 7, so the Lions will have to continue to work hard as the season starts to wind down and they look to improve in time for the play-offs.

In their game early last week, Lyons played Highland at home. Highland is rated seventh in state, leads the Mile High League, and are coming off a successful state run from the previous year. Lyons did a great job of holding off the Huskies in the first quarter; down by just five points. The Lions played good team defense and were able to shut down the Huskies' leading scorer. But the hometown boys struggled under a full court press that never stopped for the entire game. The Highland defenders were good at trapping the ball, and forcing turn-overs. Despite the constant pressure, Lyons was still able to keep it close in the first quarter.

However in the second quarter the Lions saw rotations that couldn’t combat the Highland attack and things started to slip away. The boys were only able to grab six rebounds in the first half, and most of those came in that first quarter as the Highland shooters got hot in the second period, and didn’t seem to miss a shot.

It was more of the same after the half as Lyons continued to struggle under the relentless press. As the game started to get away, the starters for Lyons sat out for much of the second half. Meanwhile, the Huskies did not sub out their starters until end of the fourth quarter, and continued to press the entire time. At one point they had a thirty-five point lead. This led to a running clock during the final quarter, which is a new CHSAA rule. Lyons did come back late in the game, and went on a scoring run to make the final score Highlands 73, Lyons 49. The loss dropped the Lions to three and seven on the season.

Lyons scoring: Jonjak 5, 1-1, 12; McCain 5, 0-0, 12; Reeves 3, 2-5, 8; Chavez 2, 0-0, 4; Farner 3, 0-0, 6; Christiansen 2, 0-0, 4; Theriault 0, 0-0, 0; Basey 2, 0-2, 4; Booth 1, 0-0, 3; Doeschel 0, 0-0, 0; Giest 0, 0-0, 0. Three-point baskets: (4) McCain 2, Jonjak 1, Booth 1. Score by Quarters:

Lyons 19 09 10 18 = 53

Highland 12 26 21 07 = 73

In their second game last week, Lyons hosted Denver Academy. Denver Academy is a recent addition to the Mile High League, and has struggled at the bottom of the league for several years. Lyons had no problem handling DA and went up by a score of 21 to 9 after the first quarter. Everyone got playing time in this one, and some kids got their first taste of varsity time. Sophomore Harrison Abernathy scored his first bucket in a varsity game. The Lyons press was super effective against DA, and it caused numerous turn-overs, which led to easy buckets.

The game was never in doubt, and the Lions won going away, 70 to 22. The win elevated the Lyons record for the season to 4-7.

Lyons scoring: Farner 8, 1-3, 22; McCain 6, 0-0, 13; Jonjak 5, 1-2, 12; Reeves 1, 7-8, 9; Chavez 3, 0-0 ,6; Christiansen 1, 0-1, 2; Theriault 1, 0-0, 2; Basey 1, 0-0, 2; Abernathy 1, 0-0, 2; Booth 0, 0-0, 0; Doeschel 0, 0-0, 0; Giest 0, 0-0, 0. Three-point baskets: (7) Farner 5, Jonjak 1, McCain 1.

Score by Quarters:

Lyons 21 24 16 09 = 70

Denver Acad. 09 08 04 01 = 22



