LHS Sports

Both the Lyons High School boys’ and the girls’ cross-country teams are on their way to chase the holy grail of high school cross-country competition; the Colorado State championships. The teams successfully qualified at the Regional Meet held on Lyons Cross Country course last week for the right to compete in State Cross Country meet to be held at Bear Creek State Park on Saturday, October 28.

The 2A Division Regionals began first with the boys’ race on a beautiful fall evening, this past Thursday, October 19. The top four teams in the region move onto State, and thus the game plan for Coach Roberts’ squads was to concentrate on qualifying, while at the same time conserving on effort. Sophomore Isaac Roberts continued his successful season by running with the lead pack of three runners throughout the race, and waiting until the late stages of the race to take the lead. He held of the competition to win with a time of 17:03. Following for the Lions boys were Field Soosloff (Sr) 17:58 for 8th, Landon Milbrath (Sr) 18:23 for 10th, Simon Stone (So) 18:25 for 11th, Adam Crowl (Sr) 18:54 for 15th, Jordan Shackleford (So) 19:04 for 17th, Colton Jonjak-Plahn (Jr) 19:04 for 18th, and Nick Boggess (So) 20:04 for 28th. The boys all ran conservative races with some of the varsity runners delegated to “pacing duties” for some of the underclassmen. After the final scoring tally, the boys' team garnered 2nd place in the region to solidify their spot at the State meet on Saturday. The top four teams moving onto State were Heritage Christian, Lyons, Clear Creek, and Twin Peaks.

Next up for the 2A Division Regional competition was the girls' race as the sun started to set over the mountains. Similar to the boys’ race plan, the girls also were to run smart conservative races, and simply earn a spot as a team at the State meet. The girls executed the race plan perfectly with Katie Fankhouser (So) earning Lyons’ first spot with 21:35 for 7th place. Following Katie across the finish line were Georgia Barone (Sr) 21:58 for 9th, Maddie Watts (Sr) 22:06 for 11th, Kylee Udovich (Jr) 22:12 for 13th, Sarah Roberts (Sr) 22:30 for 15th, Alora Cross (So) 23:14 for 22nd, Jewel Thomas (Jr) 23:54 for 25th, and Laura Hickey (Jr) 24:23 for 29th. The girls’ team finished in 3rd place team, which punched their ticket for the starting line at Bear Creek State Park! The top four girls' teams coming out of this Regional were Nederland, Shining Mountain Waldorf, Lyons, and Clear Creek.

The teams will leave for the State Championships on Friday, October 27, for Colorado Springs. Their season has been a perfect mix of challenges, and the effort has led them to this point. We wish the best to all of these young athletes who have put their hearts and souls into their training, and are ready to rise to the occasion. May the course be with you!

The Colorado State Cross-Country Championship Meet is held at Bear Creek State Park in Colorado Springs, on Saturday, October 28.