LHS Sports

By Wend Stevelinck

The Lyons High School JV and Varsity volleyball squads had clean sweeps last week against Twin Peaks. With this latest victory for the Varsity girls, the teams captured the league title, and are the number one seed for the district playoffs. The Varsity squad dominated the match from start to finish, even without their dominate middle

hitter, Ixchel Leeuwenburgh. Sarah Hall, another frontline stalwart was also given a break during the second and third sets; with Rogers and Jennings taking over the duties in the middle.

The first set was by far the Lions best performance of the match. Hall tallied four kills. Christiansen, McCall, and Stevelinck each strung together six-point serving runs. The Lions got comfortable with the easy win, and started to get lazy, committing multiple service error in the second set. Thankfully, Hayley Karsel was on her game at the net, coming up with five kills in the critical set, and eight total for the night. The Lyons pulled it together as a team for the final set, totaling twelve kills, and a total of thirty-four for the match.

Taylor Maguire led the Lions with ten kills and three service aces. Karsel finished with eight kills and Walker added a half dozen. Stevelinck led Lyons on defense with fifteen digs, one assist and one kill. Christiansen dished out thirty-one assists, and compiled six kills.

The Lions will have met Twin Peaks again at home in the first round of districts, which began on Tuesday, October 24. With a win on Tuesday the Lady Lions will advance to the district tournament scheduled on Friday, October 27, at Dawson. The winners of all four first rounds advance to Friday; and more then likely two of those opponents will be Dayspring and Union Colony who are both state ranked teams.

So come to Dawson in South Longmont on Friday to cheer the girls on! Games for the Lions start at 4, 6 ,and 8 p.m.