LHS Sports

The Lyons High School volleyball teams (JV and Varsity) only had one match last week, after having six the week before, giving the girls a much needed breather. With that said, the teams traveled to Fort Collins to take on the Heritage Christian Eagles. The JV squad won their match in straight sets, 25-22 and 25-18. The young Lions were up 22-12 in the first set, but the Eagles clawed their way back into the match and made the Lions earn the win. Charlotte Rogers tallied point 24 by dropping in a second serve for a kill, and Ava McCall put the

Eagles away with the winning kill on an attack from the middle. The Lions controlled the second set from start to finish. The girls are really playing well together.

The Varsity team also cruised to an easy victory in straight sets, 25-13, 25-10 and 25-12 (the Varsity play best-of-five). The Lions played a smooth and controlled match. They kept serving and attacking, kept their own errors to a minimum, and this allowed the girls to rack up numerous kills. Taylor Maguire was a powerful presence on offense with ten kills, Ixchel Leeuwenburgh was right behind with seven. Kylen Christiansen ran a polished offense dishing out twenty-one assists to multiple hitters. The team had an excellent hitting percentage as a team of .333% (third best of the season). The Lions also had a season best night on service, scoring on 95%, and notching twenty aces in the three set victory. Sarah Stevelinck accumulated ten digs and had a dozen service receptions. The easy win again allowed multiple girls to get some valuable court time.

Next up for the Lions are two home conference matches, Tuesday, September 19 against Denver Christian for JV and Varsity only at 5 and 6 p.m. Then two days later on Thursday Lyons tangles with Gilpin County, who will be looking for some pay back. The Lions beat them in the championship match in a tournament two weeks ago. The games tip off at 4 p.m., for the C team, 5 p.m., for the JVs, and 6 p.m., for the Varsity.

Come on down to the gym and cheer your Lions on to victory!