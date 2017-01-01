LHS Sports

The 18th year of the St. Vrain Invitational is now in the books. The new format of running the middle school meet on Friday, and the high school races on Saturday was a big success. Coach Mark Roberts, Athletic Director Jason Maguire, and the other VIPs involved in scheduling the meet will no doubt plan a two-day race schedule into the foreseeable future for the running of this meet. Coach Roberts acknowledged the “team effort” in executing this meet and thanks all the volunteers who were involved in making this year another high quality event for all involved.

The girls’ 2A/3A teams started things off Saturday morning, and as far as the Lyons’ girls were concerned, the order of runners did not change too much from last week. Georgia Barone went out in the lead pack and ran strong for a 6th place finish in 20:49. Kylee Udovich was able to trip the laser lights with her personal best time of 21:33, good for 11th place. Maddie Watts continued the celebration with another PB this week with a 21:54 (13th). Also joining the PB party, Katie Fankhauser tied her PB of 22:08 with a 16th place finish. Our fifth runner was Sarah Roberts in 23:02 for 32nd. Alora Cross started her competitive season this week after an unfortunate turn of her ankle had left her sidelined for the early season races; still she managed a 50th place finish in 24:03. The final four finishers for Lyons were Jewel Thomas 25:16 (56th), Laura Hickey 25:54 (92nd), Hope Kincaid 26:49 (103rd), and Hannah Thomas 26:53 (104th). All in all, a great team race, as they finished third overall.

The boys’ 2A/3A race followed the girls’ 4A/5A race, allowing the temperature to climb even higher. Isaac Roberts handled the heat well, and executed his race strategy perfectly, winning for a second year in a row, with a winning time of 16:56. In his post-race interview with co.milesplit.com, he was quick to note that the first place team title was of a greater importance than his individual showing. The team put in an excellent effort with four runners finishing in the top 15! Field Soosloff and Simon Stone continuing their PB efforts, ran 17:38 for 8th and 17:55 for 11th places, respectively, and snagging 14th place Colton Jonjak-Plahn ran 18:00. The 5th team runner was Landon Milbrath in 18:35 (28th) followed by Nick Boggess in 19:03 (44th), Adam Crowl in 19:20 (57th), Jordan Shackelford in 19:29 (60th), Ethan Burton in 20:44 (105th), Nathan Schneider in 21:41 (139th) and Chase Jonjak in 21:48 (144th).

Finally, big CONGRATS to four freshmen who competed in their first official HS XC meet, therefore, each achieving personal bests; Charlie Gau (22:22), Holden Soosloff (22:25), Nick Parker (24:16), and Evan Moore (24:53).

The teams competed Wednesday, September 12, in Longmont at Sunset Golf Course in the annual RE-1J District Meet. The HS girls go off at 4 p.m., followed by the HS boys at 4:30 p.m. Those results will be found in next week’s paper. Go Lyons!