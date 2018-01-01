Business

Editor's Note: Apologies to Frank Sinatra for the headline.

The Lyons Area Chamber of Commerce met earlier this week for their monthly social, this time at Pizza Bar 66. The agenda was a little bit different as they did a recap of everything the Chamber accomplished in 2018. The Chamber was very busy last year with their efforts to support and advocate for the Lyons business community. As always, food and drinks were provided. Thank you Pizza Bar 66.

For those who arrived early, there was a free accounting workshop Chamber member, Julie Hamilton of Scope Accounting Solutions. She went over profit and loss statements as a tool for business owners, and covered some important points about the new 199A tax deduction available to small businesses. She also held a Q & A session afterward to answer any specific questions members had.

If you would be interested in putting on a workshop at future Chamber socials, or have an idea for a workshop you think would be beneficial for LACC members please make sure to email Erin Foudy at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Any and all businesses in the Lyons vicinity are invited to join the Chamber. It's a great way to promote your business, and if you are already a member, don't forget, it's time to pay your dues.