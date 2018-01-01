Business



Mark Your Calendar: The Next Social

Chamber members: The next social will be held Tuesday, November 13, at 5:30 pm at Uncle Peter’s Cliff House. As usual, drinks and appetizers will be provided.

Lyon’s Community Foundation Gala

Get your tickets now for the Gala on Friday, November 16. This will be a 60’s-themed event featuring a social, interactive cocktail-vibe combined with the food, music and entertainment of this great era. This is one of Lyon’s best parties of the year, don’t miss it! More information at http://www.lyonscf.org/.

Stillwater Healing Arts

Stillwater Healing Arts is now accepting these hard-to-recycle products:

Foil Lines energy bar wrappers, Clif Bar wrappers and Clif Organic Energy Food Pouches, GoGo SqueeZ (Healthy snack plastic pouches and caps), Toothpaste tubes, caps, cartons, outer packaging and floss containers (any brand!)

Mouthwash bottles, deodorant containers and caps, toothbrushes, soap packaging, Skin care packaging, cosmetic packaging and hair care packaging

The more items participants bring in to recycle with Terra Cycle, the more points we earn to bring even more recycling options to the community! (Potential recycling: guitar strings and batteries!)

Walk-in and recycle with us during Apothecary open hours: Monday - Thursday, 11 am - 5 pm; Saturday, 12 pm - 4 pm.

Mojo Taqueria Mezcal Dinner

Enjoy a 5 course dinner with Mescal pairings on Wednesday, November 14th, at 6 pm. Reservations are required as space is limited. Call 303-823-2321 or go online to mojotaqueria.com/mezcal-dinner to reserve your spot.



Join the Lyons Chamber! Contact Erin Foudy at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.