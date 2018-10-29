Business

CSU Extension is hosting an one-day training designed to improve business development skills for food entrepreneurs. Aspiring and early stage food businesses along with support organizations are encouraged to attend. Participants will learn business plan and marketing

fundamentals as well as have the opportunity to network with other entrepreneurs and service providers.

Training will be held at the Araphahoe County Fairgrounds in Aurora on November 12, 2018 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Register at CSU Extension's website. Registration closes October 29, 2018

