CEMEX USA teamed up with the Celestial Seasonings® B Strong Ride in Boulder, for an event aimed at increasing safety awareness on the streets by allowing cyclists to see what is visible from a truck driver’s perspective while fundraising for two local organizations and their efforts to fight cancer.

The 8th annual Celestial Seasonings® B Strong Ride presented by Flatirons Subaru and Mike Shaw Subaru directed more than 800 cyclists on four routes through Boulder County on Saturday, August 11. The event supported Boulder Community Health Center for Integrative Care and the Denver area’s George Karl Foundation.

Cyclists on two of the routes passed CEMEX’s Lyons Cement Plant, traveling along a road where trucks and cyclists must share the street daily. CEMEX opened up a cement tanker truck so cyclists could stop, climb inside the cab, and see a view of the road from the driver’s perspective. The learning experience was part of CEMEX’s Safer Roads Together program, an initiative to increase safety awareness among cyclists and pedestrians.

“By sitting in the driver’s seat of one of our CEMEX trucks, cyclists and pedestrians see safety from a unique view,” said CEMEX USA Executive Vice President – Logistics Matthew Wild. “All road users bear some responsibility when it comes to safety, and by offering cyclists the opportunity to see the road from the driver’s standpoint, they can gain crucial insight that can help them stay safe when they are on the roads.”

According to statistics from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, more than 5,800 cyclists and pedestrians in the United States died in crashes with motor vehicles in 2015.

CEMEX USA has hosted three previous Safer Roads Together events across the U.S., and additional ones are expected in the coming months.