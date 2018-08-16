Business



Free Gifts For Visitors To Your Business - More Now Available

The "Love, Lyons" pens, postcards, and marker boards to give away to Chamber members' guests and clients are back in stock. Let us know if you need more of these very popular items, and we'll get them to you.





The Maps Are In

The new tourist maps are here, and they look great! They're currently available at The Quarry, St Vrain Market, PizzaBar 66, Mojo Taqueria, and a few other locations. If you'd like some to give out (and dispensers for them too), email us.



Love, Lyons

Speaking of "Love, Lyons," have you seen the new marketing campaign? See lyonscolorado.com for a glimpse of it. Advertising will start to appear regionally in the coming weeks. It's all part of your Chamber putting the tourism grant money to use. You're welcome to use the materials to promote your own business too--photos, videos, and more. Contact us for more information on how to do so.



Chamber Member Goings On

Congratulations to Lyons Quilting for putting on a successful event this past weekend, by all accounts. Sounds like other local businesses got some additional traffic too as a result.

The Lyons Community Foundation is taking grant applications and offering a free grant writing seminar. Details at lyonscf.org.

The Stone Cup continues to have music on Saturday and Sunday mornings--and a little more than just Saturday and Sunday mornings during Folks Festival. Details at thestonecup.com.