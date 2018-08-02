Business

Sally from Gatherings of a Lifetime:

What I love about doing business in town is meeting people that are here to have fun

from all over the world!

My favorite items in the shop are the antiques, but come by to find unique gifts from yesteryear

and now at 447 Main Street, Lyons, CO 80540.

Dave from Redstone Cyclery:

In Lyons, we love the community of good local people and that we get to meet others from all over the world. We sell all sorts of cycling gear, but our favorite offering is our service! We love working on bikes of all varieties. Come see us soon at 355 Main Street, Lyons, CO 80540

Jasmine and Ali from Mayama Movement Studio:

We love the community of people we get to dance with in Lyons and our favorite thing to provide

is vitality and expression through movement. We are now registering for dance classes that begin August 13, visit mayamastudio.com or 625 4th Avenue, Lyons, CO 80540.

Learn more about the Lyons Vibe, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

