June Social: Next Thursday, June 14, At The Quarry & Western Stars

The next Chamber Social will be on Thursday, June 14th, 5:30pm, co-hosted by The Quarry and Western Stars. For those who don’t know, the Quarry is the soon-to-open restaurant and tap room where the Ax & Oar used to be.

We’ll allow some time for introductions and announcements, and then have a brief presentation from Eco-Cycle regarding Zero Waste efforts in Lyons. Samples from

the Quarry's kitchen and drinks will be served.

All Chamber members welcome. If you're not a member and would like to be, or if you're not sure if you're membership is still valid, reply to this email, and we'll get you set up.

Revolving Loan Funds Available--But We Need Your Help To Increase The Amount

Your Chamber is working with the Town of Lyons to restart the revolving loan fund program that you may remember or may have even taken advantage of.

We hope to have more details about the loans in the coming weeks, but meanwhile, we could use your help in increasing the amount of funds available. The Town is applying for a grant from the USDA, and the USDA would like to see potential uses for the funds before approving the grant.

The agency has requested, on company letterhead, a very brief letter from each potential applicant indicating what potential applicants might use the funds for. The template for such a letter might look something like this: “My business is X. We provide X service/product. We are looking to (expand our patio/purchase additional equipment for a new product line/other), which will help grow our business and allow us to hire X more employees. We hope to request $XX,000 from the Lyons Economic Development Commission to fund this growth.”

Creating one of these documents does not mean you are applying for funds, nor does it commit you to doing so.

Please send the letters to Mike Porter at the Chamber at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. as soon as possible. Thanks for your help with this!

History Colorado State Historical Fund Grants

History Colorado will be visiting communities across the state to educate potential grant applicants about its archaeology and preservation grant program. Join History Colorado for a workshop outlining grant application basics and a discussion of your project. Sign up for the workshop in Lyons at the Festivarie Inn on June 21st at History Colorado's web site.

Chamber Member Goings-On

The Red Rock Ramblers Square Dance Club's 60th Summer Season opens on Saturday, June 16th at the Lyons Elementary School gym with a free dance (courtesy of Rick and Rose Renz, celebrating their 50th anniversary). Rounds at 7 pm, Squares from 7:30 pm to 10 pm. The season continues every Saturday night through Labor Day.

Stillwater Healing Arts Clinic is offering a Community Supported Herbalism (CSH) program. The CSH shares provide fresh and prepared herbal medicine products, instructions on how to make use of them, and classes to attend for further learning. Shares available for every budget, including a work-trade option.

Brewmented is offering a winemaking class.

Spirit Hound Distillers is offering yoga classes in their backyard. These are all-levels yoga classes: No matter if you're a first-timer or an experienced practitioner, you'll take away something beneficial from this practice.

Stone Mountain Lodge will host its inaugural Father’s Day Brunch on Sunday, June 17. Featuring Monocle Band, yard games, and more. Twenty five percent of the proceeds will benefit Lyons Community Foundation. Details on all of these events available on the businesses' respective Facebook pages.