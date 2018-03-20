Business

Chamber Social

Tuesday, March 20, 5:30pm - Open House

The next Social will be Tuesday, March 20th, at the Festivarie Inn, 349 Main Street. We’re going to make this one an Open House. We’ll talk about what the Chamber has been up to in recent months; what we’ve got planned for the remainder of

the year; and we’ll ask what we can do for our members and prospective members. If you haven’t been out to a Social in a while (or even if you have), come on by--and feel free to spread the word to local business owners who may not be reading this.

Trustee Candidates’ Forum And Video

The board of trustees’ candidate forum at Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, sponsored by your Chamber and the Lyons Recorder and Redstone Review, was well attended. Thanks to Oskar’s for hosting. In case you missed it, you can view the entire event on the Lyons Recorder’s web site here.



FEMA Flood Insurance Webinar

FEMA Region 8 is hosting a Regional Webinar Series focused on the National Flood Insurance Program changes that will go into effect April 1. Their goal is to inform insurance agents, real estate professionals, floodplain administrators, elected officials, local officials, Tribal Leaders, and other stakeholders of changes to the National Flood Insurance Program and how these changes will affect property owners in their communities. Email Mike at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for information about signing up for one of three scheduled webinars.

Colorado Health Symposium Fellowship or Session Proposal Due March 14

The Colorado Health Foundation, one of your Chamber’s members, is offering fellowships to attend the annual Colorado Health Symposium in Keystone this summer for those working to improve the health of our community. The theme of this year’s symposium, which takes place August 1-3, is “Achieving Equity in Behavioral Health.” Symposium fellowships support Colorado professionals from rural-based, minority-led and/or community-based organizations, and cover registration, lodging, and travel costs to the conference (in some cases).

The Foundation encourages people who are bringing health in reach for Coloradans, but who may work in areas outside of traditional health care industries, to apply by the March 14 deadline. (Sorry for the late notice--this event was only just brought to our attention.)

The Foundation is also soliciting proposals for the Symposium’s afternoon exchange sessions, which are designed “to engage and offer tangible information or resources regarding behavioral health that attendees can apply to their own work in creating a healthier and more equitable Colorado.” The deadline for submitting exchange session proposals is also March 14. Email Mike at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

Chamber Member Goings-On

Bank of the West is still offering home equity lines of credit at 4.75% or even lower through the end of April. Contact Lorena Medina at the Lyons branch at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 303-823-9800 for details.

Stillwater Healing Arts will be holding their Spring Equinox Event on Saturday, March 17th. Registration is required.

Lyons Old-Time Square Dance will be holding their final square dance of the season on Saturday, April 7, from 7 to 10 pm in the Oskar Blues Event Room.

A reminder that The Stone Cup has live music most Saturday and Sunday mornings.

More details available on the respective Facebook pages of these businesses and organizations.



Got something going on? Let us know! Email Mike, Lyons Area Chamber of Commerce

Administrator at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ." target="_blank">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .