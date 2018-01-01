Business





Larimer County sales and use taxes will decrease to 0.55 percent from 0.65 percent, effective January 1, 2018.



The Larimer County sales tax is collected along with the State sales tax of 2.9 percent, and any applicable City/Town sales tax. The Colorado Department of Revenue will update both the DR100 “Retail Sales Tax Return” paper form and the sales tax return on

Revenue Online to reflect the new county rate. Larimer County’s service fee [vender fee] will remain the same at 2.22 percent.



Vendors doing business in Larimer County will be notified by Larimer County Finance about the change on a post card mailed on December 15, 2017, via U.S. Mail, as they will need to update their cash registers and financial systems. Please contact Larimer County Sales Tax Department [970] 498-5930 with any questions.