Business

The job search world gets more complex all the time. Resumes and cover letters need to be tailored to specific jobs, with details and layouts that are punchy, accurate, and eye-catching. That’s why the Lyons Regional Library is offering a free job search and career assistance from Janaki Jane on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9am to 1pm by appointment. This is one-on-one career coaching has been happening once a month on the second Saturday mornings through the summer. New to the workplace? Having a hard time getting back into the workplace? Or do you simply want to move up?

Hiring managers use LinkedIn to decide if they want to interview candidates. Networking and informational interviewing are skills in themselves. Social media plays a role in hiring and lines between personal life and professional life can get blurred in job hunting. It’s complicated out there! Jane can help with all of this and more with a trained eye and neutral lens.

Half of the library patrons Jane helped this summer landed the job they wanted within a month of getting her assistance, and others have even turned down job offers. One person whom Jane helped in their job search in June says “Janaki was able to quickly assess my situation to provide relevant career counseling that was both practical and aspirational. By helping me reframe my approach to job-hunting, it now feels less like a chore and more like an interesting challenge. She brings a unique style that leaves you with straightforward feedback on the tools of the job search, as well as advice on keeping the bigger picture in mind. I left our counseling session not only with actionable tips on how to improve the potential of my resume but with a better mindset about how to pursue a fulfilling career path.”

Assistance is by appointment: email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to make an appointment or ask a question. Or call the Library at 303-823-5165. Include what you need to work on (resume, interview, LinkedIn, etc).

The Library is your space to learn, explore, and create. There is only one week left in the Summer Library Program (adults, teens, kids, and babies); there are great prizes this year! Lyons Regional Library is located at 405 Main Street in Lyons.