Business

Carrie Gonzalez, longtime owner of the Honey Store east of Lyons has moved to New Mexico to start a new life after the flood, but the store itself is buzzing with activity. Under new ownership/management, with a new (honey bee-inspired) paint job, a new name (Let It Bee, Honey Store & More) and with new hours, Jenna Meling wants the Lyons community to know

that she, and the store are still here.

Jenna, discovered Lyons many years ago when she was attending the North American School of Herbal Medicine in Boulder, and commuting to and from Ft. Collins. Eventually, after renting for several years, she found her home in the Riverbend Mobile Home Park, and lived there for five years before the devastating flood of 2013. Like most of her neighbors and friends who were displaced by the disaster she bounced around at various locations, hoping to find her way back home to Lyons. Eventually she found a home in Louisville where she now resides with her son. Meling has been working at the store with Gonzalez since October of 2014.

Stop by and say hello; senior citizens (65+) still get a ten percent discount!